Area retailer sued after hundreds of customers say they didn’t get products they paid for

YOUNGSTOWN — An area retailer is being sued after hundreds of customers reported paying for furnishings that they never received, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Burke Décor has received more than 350 complaints with estimated losses over $380,000. Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Burke Décor and its owner Erin Burke for the restitution of the customers.

“Consumers paid for high-end furnishings but ended up with only frustration.” Yost said. “My office gave this company the opportunity to make this right, but empty promises don’t fill homes.”

Burke Décor is located in Boardman, Ohio, Los Angeles, California, has an outlet in Youngstown and sells furnishings online.

The Attorney General’s Office began investigating the business after receiving complaints about nondelivery and difficulties getting refunds.

Burke Décor worked to solve some of the customer complaints, but 256 remain unresolved, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The lawsuit is seeking restitution for customers, an injunction to prevent further fraud and civil penalties.

The Attorney General’s Office says people who believe they have been victims of practices such as these can fire a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section.

