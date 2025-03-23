Local college student dies from gunshot wound; Police investigation underway

CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE:

A spokesperson from the Wilmington Police Department said Crane died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:43 a.m. at the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity house on 780 Romback Avenue.

A preliminary investigation suggests this incident may have been a suicide, the spokesperson said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

A local college student died early after an incident that occurred off-campus Saturday night, according to Cincinnati TV stations WLWT-5 and WXIX-19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wilmington College sophomore Tony Crane died early Sunday morning.

Crane was a football player and a member of the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity, according to WLWT-5.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Wilmington Police Department will investigate this incident, both stations reported.

The college’s football roster lists Crane’s hometown as Fishers, Indiana.

Both stations report that classes will be canceled on Monday and Counseling and Campus Ministry Services have been made available to students.

Additional information on Crane’s death was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group