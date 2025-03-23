Car crashes into machine, barrier in bank drive-thru

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A car hit a machine and a barrier at a bank drive-thru in Miami Township Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred at First Financial Bank in the 2000 block of W Alex Bell Road around 11:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 arrested after nearly 150 grams of drugs found inside house
- Winning Powerball ticket sold in the Miami Valley
- ‘She had a good heart;’ Family of woman fatally shot gather in her memory
News Center 7 crews on scene see a black car up against one of the barriers on the side of the building.
One of the delivery shoot machines in the drive-thru was also damaged.
Additional information was not immediately available.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in this crash.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group