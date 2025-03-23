Car crashes into machine, barrier in bank drive-thru

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A car hit a machine and a barrier at a bank drive-thru in Miami Township Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at First Financial Bank in the 2000 block of W Alex Bell Road around 11:30 a.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a black car up against one of the barriers on the side of the building.

One of the delivery shoot machines in the drive-thru was also damaged.

Additional information was not immediately available.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in this crash.

