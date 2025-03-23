Winning Powerball ticket sold in the Miami Valley

TROY — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball Ticket was sold right here in the Miami Valley!

One person in Troy won $150,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multiplier from the Saturday night drawing.

The winning ticket was sold as the Shell on East Staunton Road in Troy.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 6, 7, 25, 46, and 57. The Powerball was 12 and the Powerplay multiplier was x3.

No one won the $444 Million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Monday, March 24 with an estimated jackpot of $461 Million.

