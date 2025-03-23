‘She had a good heart;’ Family of woman fatally shot gather in her memory

DAYTON — The family and friends of a woman killed in a shooting in Dayton held a balloon release Saturday.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson speaks with friends and family of Marquia Hunter on News Center 7 at 11.

“She loved to get you to laugh,” Brenda Pope, Hunter’s aunt, said. “She would talk to you and uplift you no matter what.”

Hunter was killed Sunday night in a shooting at City View Terrace apartments.

“She had a good heart. She believed in God. She always looked up,” Pope said.

Terrell Johnson, Hunter’s ex-boyfriend and father of her 6-year-old, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

“She loved everybody. She helped people no matter what,” Hunter’s brother Martino Gibson said.

Hunter’s family honored her with pictures and balloons in her favorite shade of blue.

Gibson says it’s hard to put what she meant to people into words.

“Whatever the situation they was going through, she’ll help them. She was a kind hearted person,” Gibson said.

Pope says her legacy will live on in the family.

“One year old, she fell, skinned her knee, and I picked her up. Then she turned around and made me smile. She said, ‘it’s okay auntie,’” Pope said.

Johnson is in the Montgomery County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of murder.

