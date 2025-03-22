Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student pleads not guilty

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student appeared in court on Friday.

Garrett Stringer-Smith, 31, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery charges, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court documents filed on Friday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Stringer-Smith was indicted on 10 counts of sexual battery earlier this month.

Stringer-Smith is a teacher at Twin Valley Community Schools and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

He was arrested on Feb. 7 after the student reported the relationship to a school resource officer, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Body Camera footage from Englewood Police obtained by News Center 7 showed Stringer-Smith getting arrested by Preble County Sheriff’s deputies outside his home in Englewood.

“Hi, Mr. Garrett? Yes. Can you step out and talk to us for a minute? Some of the deputies here need to speak with you,” an Englewood Police Officer can be heard saying in the footage.

He posted bond and was released from jail on Monday, Feb. 10.

According to court documents, the alleged relationship started in January of last year when the student was 17 years old.

The relationship became sexual in September, according to the documents.

The court documents also state that one encounter happened in a church parking lot while another happened in a practice room at the school.

Stringer-Smith kept a calendar in his office that he marked with a heart each time they engaged in sexual conduct, the court documents state.

Twin Valley Community Local Schools Superintendent Scott Cottingim previously confirmed that Stringer-Smith was placed on administrative leave.

Stringer-Smith is scheduled to be back in court for a case settlement conference on April 24, according to court records.

