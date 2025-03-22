Troopers identify 28-year-old man killed, 4 people injured in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the man who was killed and the 4 people who were injured in a crash in Greene County Friday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 5:37 p.m. on Friday, OSHP Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of West Spring Valley Paintersville Road and State Route 380 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Grillot confirmed that one person died from their injuries and four others were taken to the hospital.

Troopers identified 28-year-old Thomas Cross of Xenia as the man who died on the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed that Cross was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck eastbound on West Spring Valley Paintersville Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of SR 380.

The Silverado then struck a Ford F-150 pickup, operated by 39-year-old Jacob Maywald of Beavercreek, that was going southbound on SR 380.

Both trucks went off the southeast corner of the intersection, and the Silverado overturned before coming to rest on its top, according to the OSHP.

Cross’ passenger, 29-year-old Caroline Tyson of Xenia, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Maywald was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. His two passengers were also taken to a local hospital.

39-year-old Christina Maywald of Beavercreek was seriously injured while a juvenile was transported with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

