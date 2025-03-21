Serious injuries reported after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Serious injuries were reported after a crash in Greene County Friday.

A crash was reported on State Route 380 and West Spring Valley Painters Road around 5:50 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed state troopers are on scene and said serious injuries have been reported.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that two cars were involved in the crash and had sustained heavy damage.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the crash and will update as new information becomes available.

