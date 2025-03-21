An Ohio man went to the dentist; police are now asking questions about how he died

GROVE CITY — An Ohio police department is investigating a man’s death after being found unresponsive at a dental office.

Medics responded to a report of a 61-year-old patient who was found unresponsive in a dental bay at Grove City Dental in February, according to a police report obtained by our news partners at WBNS.

In a 911 call, a staff member said the patient was sedated and they couldn’t find his pulse.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In voluntary reports submitted to the police, dental staff members reported the patient had been given anesthesia and pills before his planned procedures. Then they reported his oxygen levels dropped, WBNS reported.

In a statement obtained by WBNS, Dr. Scott Schumann said he and the staff “remain shocked and saddened by this matter.”

“Federal laws prevent us from discussing the details of this matter and so I am not able to comment further at this time. We are fully cooperating with authorities and agencies,” Schumann said. “We remain committed to providing our patients with the quality and personalized dental care they’ve come to expect from us. That is why we follow strict safety regulations and protocols for everyone in our care.”

WBNS reported that Schumann has two active licenses with The Ohio State Dental Board to practice dentistry and offer sedation.

Records from the dental board show he has had his license suspended twice, once in 2002 and again in 2005.

In both suspensions, the dental board cited an “inability to practice under accepted standards of the profession because of physical or mental disability, dependence on alcohol or other drugs, or excessive use of alcohol or other drugs”.

Schumann’s license was reinstated in 2016. WBNS reported that reinstatement was “subject to probationary terms and conditions.”

Dave Oates, a spokesperson for Grove City Dental, told WBNS that Schumann received brief suspensions in 2002 and 2015 as he battled substance abuse issues. Oats noted that he’s been in active recovery for a decade.

Oates also told WBNS that Schumann is cooperating with the dental board and Grove City police in their investigations.

