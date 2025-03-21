Winning lottery ticket sold in Miami Valley

KETTERING — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold right here in the Miami Valley!
One person in the Miami Valley won $500,000 with all five winning numbers in Thursday night’s Lucky4Life Lottery drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway in Kettering, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The winning numbers were 7, 14, 25, 35, and 40. The Lucky ball was 14.
No one won the $7.3 Million jackpot.
Lucky4Life drawings happen daily.
