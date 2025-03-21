Sex offender pleads guilty after investigation reveals collection of child sexual abuse material

HAMILTON — A previously convicted sex offender pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography crimes, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio.

Joshua Bock, 32, pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child phonography. Bock faces 15-40 years in prison for distributing child pornography and an additional 10-20 years for possession of child sexual abuse material, the US Attorney’s Office says.

In September 2024, Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was notified about multiple complaints against Bock. The complaints said he would masturbate nude in his home within sight of a school bus stop, which some of the children witnessed, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Bock was arrested on charges of public indecency and interviewed by officers. Law enforcement seized multiple laptops, hard drives, flash drives and cell phones from Bock’s residence containing more than 3,500 images and videos of child sexual abuse, the US Attorney’s Office says.

Bock was previously charged as a hands-on sex offender to a 9-year-old victim.

Bock remains in federal custody at this time.

