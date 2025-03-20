Man formally charged in crash that killed 68-year-old woman

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection to a crash that killed a 68-year-old woman last year.

Julio Manuel-Francisco was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of failure to stop after an accident and vehicular homicide.

The charges stem from a crash on Sept. 4, 2024, that killed 68-year-old April Cartwright.

As News Center 7 previously reported Cartwright’s vehicle was hit by a 2011 Mazda that ran a red light at the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Webster Street.

The driver of the Mazda ran from the scene after the crash.

Dayton Police identified Manuel-Francisco as the suspect.

Police said he did not have a valid license at the time of the crash.

Manuel-Francisco is not in custody and is due next in court on April 4.

