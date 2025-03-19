Video shows officers respond to chaotic scene following lounge shooting

DAYTON — Police are still investigating a shooting at a local lounge that sent a man to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has new video showing what police found right after the shooting. He’ll break that down tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened at B&B Lounge on Salem Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the stomach and sent to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Police previously told News Center 7 that the man was expected to survive.

Newly obtained body camera video of Dayton Police’s response to the scene shows a chaotic scene with people who had been enjoying a night out exiting the lounge and looking to leave.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group