Suspected homemade pipe bomb found at local mobile home park

BUTLER COUNTY — Authorities removed a suspected homemade pipe bomb from a mobile home park in Butler County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a “possible homemade explosive device” at the Catalina Mobile Home Park in Middletown.

The spokesperson said the device is a 4-inch sealed copper pipe bomb with apparent firework wicks sticking out of one end.

The sheriff’s office bomb unit took the device to collect the powder inside for testing.

A remote-controlled power hawk tool cut open the pipe bomb, according to the spokesperson.

Information on what was inside the homemade device was not immediately available.

“Never hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office or your local police department if you run across an incendiary device, weapons or munitions that you would like disposed of,” the spokesperson said.

