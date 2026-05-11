Man accused of scamming area county residents

WAPAKONETA — A man is accused of scamming Auglaize County residents.

On April 24, the Wapakoneta Police Department received a call from two residents who believed that they might have been scammed, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims explained they were communicating with a scammer via telephone.

The scam started after getting a virus on their computer, and they were instructed to contact Microsoft and their financial institution.

These were not the correct organizations and were scammers.

The victims made multiple wire transactions totaling losses of $108,000.

The victims were then further instructed to make a large withdrawal of money totaling about $200,000 to purchase gold.

The Wapakoneta Police Department told the victims that they were scammed, and they reached out to the Grand Lake Task Force for assistance in running a sting operation.

The victims kept in contact with the scammers and arranged for a meet-up to pick up the gold bars on April 24th.

The suspect arrived at the residence as scheduled and was immediately arrested.

The suspect was identified as a citizen of the People’s Republic of China.

46-year-old Feng Huang was transported to the Auglaize County Corrections Center, where he was charged with theft by deception and tampering with evidence.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]