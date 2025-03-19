Man dead, 1 arrested after police shooting on I-75 following chase

HAMILTON COUNTY — A portion of Interstate 75 in Ohio was shut down for more than four hours on Wednesday after a deadly police shooting stemming from a police chase.

This started sometime before 2:45 a.m. when West Chester police were notified about a stolen vehicle by a license plate reader, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Police found the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop on it but the driver drove away, leading to a chase.

WCPO reported that they chased the car for roughly six miles and stopped the chase at the Hamilton County line.

Police from Lockland and Evendale were called to assist around 2:45 a.m.

Evendale police later found the crashed-out vehicle near Glendale Milford Road and Evendale Drive. The suspects were not on the scene.

Lockland police responded to help look for the suspects. Police Chief Michael Ott said one was arrested.

Another officer found a man walking on I-75 near the 14-mile marker, WCPO reported.

In a release obtained by WCPO, Ott said the man didn’t obey the officer’s commands and had something in his hands.

The officer first used a Taser, but it didn’t stop the suspect. Ott then said the officer “had to resort to” using his firearm.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

