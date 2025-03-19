Former school employee accused of sex crime involving a student pleads guilty to lesser charge

KETTERING — A former Kettering City School District administrator accused of sexual battery of a student has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Joey Irwin pleaded guilty to a count of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor, and a count of aggravated assault, according to Montgomery County court documents.

He will be designated as a Tier I sex offender and will have to register his address every 15 years as well as not live within 1,000 feet of a school.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Irwin was a network administrator at Fairmont High School approximately 12 years ago when he and the student, who was 18 at the time, were involved in an inappropriate relationship.

According to court documents, Irwin “engaged in sexual conduct with another, not his/her spouse, and the offender was a teacher, administrator, coach or other person in authority employed by or serving in a school.”

The contact occurred sometime between Aug. 1, 2012, and May 1, 2013, according to the indictment.

Irwin resigned from his position at the school on March 12, 2024.

He faces up to 18 months in prison.

