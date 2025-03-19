‘We were swerving in and out of lanes’ School bus pulled over on I-70

A Miami Valley Career Technology Center bus was pulled over on Interstate 70 after the Ohio State Highway Patrol received multiple calls concerning the bus.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with students during News Center 7 at 11:00 who said the drive was scary.

According to OSHP, passengers on the bus were contacting them about the bus driver and said they did not feel safe. The bus was on a field trip to Columbus for the Skills USA Conference.

Rebecca Imes is a junior and was a passenger on the bus.

“It only started being a little concerning the closer we got to the actual convention center,” Imes said. “When we got off the highway, she cut a lot of cars off and just like a lot of turning around. It seemed like she was lost or confused.”

The students spent the day at the competition and got back on the bus with the same bus driver. Troopers described the bus driver as an older woman.

“The drive home was a little bit scary, we were swerving in and out of lanes. At one point, the driver was completely on her phone,” Imes said. “People were honking at her and at one point, when the police were actually involved and she had to pull over, one of the semis she actually almost hit on the side of the road trying to stop the [bus].”

The bus full of students waited along the highway in Springfield as another driver came to replace the first, according to troopers.

News Center 7 spoke with Matt Bishop, director of business and campus operations with Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

“Bus driver wasn’t cited, there wasn’t anything with DUI or alcohol, but to be on the safe side, the trooper didn’t allow the bus driver to continue, so we dispatched on of our drivers from MVCTC to meet them at the exit and they boarded the bus and got the kids back,” Bishop said.

Bishop says the school takes safety very seriously, and if they do use the driver in the future, she will be retested. The school will further investigate the situation and is working with law enforcement at this time.

