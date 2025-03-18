Reported barricaded person leads to sheriff’s office presence in Greene County

BATH TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement in Greene County are currently on the scene of a possible barricaded person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is at the scene. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that they were called to the 2700 block of Old Yellow Springs Road in Bath Twp. in regards to a disturbance.

TRENDING STORIES:

An alert sent later by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office indicated there may be a barricaded person.

Images from the scene show at least three sheriff’s office cruisers, an ambulance, and two unmarked vehicles on the scene.

They’ve asked people to avoid Old Yellow Springs Road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group