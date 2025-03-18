Car crashes into Kettering building that houses multiple doctors' offices

KETTERING — A car crashed into a building in Kettering that houses a pediatrician’s office Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at a building at the corner of Far Hills Avenue and E. Rahn Road in Kettering shortly after 11 a.m.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. Images show a large hole in the building. A dark blue car is partially over a cement parking block with bricks on its hood.

The building is a multi-purpose building that houses different businesses, including a counseling center and a pediatrician’s office.

A woman who works in the building told News Center 7 that they had to evacuate the building after the crash happened. She also said the car crashed into the doctor’s office on the first floor.

The witness also said she didn’t think anyone was injured.

We’re working to learn more.

