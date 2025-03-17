Miami Valley set for new Big Boy restaurant following area-wide closures

TROY — A Big Boy is set to return to the Miami Valley soon.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the City of Troy about the return of the franchise to the area.

“We love it,” Ashley Hicks, Troy resident, said. “I’m not sure about a lot of other people, but we’ll be happy and definitely be going back up there.”

Hicks said Frisch’s was always a staple in her family.

“Really good memories of going with my grandpa and my grandma, and then it kind of turned into a thing going with my mom and my dad in the mornings for breakfast,” Hicks said.

According to the city’s occupancy permit, on March 18, Big Boy Restaurant Group will take over the building. They are acquiring it from its previous owner NNN REIT Inc., after the previous Frisch’s closed in November.

Hicks says she hopes they keep the business a “Frisch’s.”

“And that they, you know, stay open quite a bit longer,” Hicks said.

John Heft says he doesn’t eat out much, but even he misses eating Big Boys.

“We don’t get there much, but the times we went, we’d enjoy it,” Heft said. “My family members might want to stop by and check it out.”

Some hope this means people who were laid off from the Frisch’s closures may be able to find a similar job here.

“If they work there a long time, I feel like they’ve definitely earned the right to go back to working there,” Hicks said.

News Center 7 reached out to Big Boys to see if they were considering rehiring those employees, but we have not yet heard back.

There is not an opening date set at this moment, but they hope it will be in the next few weeks.

