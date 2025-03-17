Part of busy road remains closed days after strong winds cause partial collapse of Dayton building

DAYTON — Parts of Main Street remain closed days after strong winds and rains caused a partial collapse of a Dayton building on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, parts of Main Street were blocked off after heavy wind and rain caused parts of the roof of the Stratacache building to collapse.

According to fire officials, the building had sat vacant for years.

As of Monday morning, the section of Main Street between Second and Third Streets is still closed.

Dayton resident Mike McKiernan said he heard the building collapse while he was having dinner.

“I heard a big boom while I was in the kitchen. I ran outside, and I saw smoke coming from the lower portion of the Stratacache building, and I wasn’t sure what it was, it looked like fire at first, but then the wind came, blew it away, dust cleared and I wasn’t sure what happened,” McKiernan said.

Dayton Fire Officials confirmed that parts of the roof had collapsed and that they think heavy rain and wind caused the collapse.

“Upon further investigation, we found a parapet wall on the top floor of 34 N Main, which is the building directly adjacent to Stratacache Tower, had a collapse of about 60 ft or so of the top floor parapet wall and the floor underneath. It fell between the buildings,” Dayton Fire Chief Nick Judge said.

