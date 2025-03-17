Police investigating after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton late Sunday night.

Around 11:21 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of City View Terrace on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that police are investigating the scene.

It is unclear if a victim has been located at this time, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

