Police investigating after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton late Sunday night.
Around 11:21 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of City View Terrace on reports of a shooting.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that police are investigating the scene.
It is unclear if a victim has been located at this time, according to the sergeant.
This is a developing story.
