Unmarked tow truck steals Ohio woman’s car from her driveway

CLEVELAND — A woman said her car has been gone for a week and she’s running out of options.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brittany Ealey told CBS-affiliate WOIO that she manages a property on Cleveland’s east side.

The morning of March 7, a tow truck came and took her 2015 Nissan Rogue.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I’m not sure if it’s a company,” Ealey told WOIO. “It looks like a private vehicle”.

Ealy captured the crime on video.

“It’s not under repossession, also it’s not in the impound,” said Ealey. “I thought the city thought the property was vacant and they removed it.”

Ealey said she called Cleveland police and filed a report, hoping they could track down her car or the tow truck.

“I don’t care if they leave it on the corner somewhere,” said Ealey. “I would like my vehicle”.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group