1 hurt after stabbing outside Ohio bar near university

BOWLING GREEN — One person was hurt after a stabbing outside an Ohio bar early Sunday.

The stabbing happened around 1:20 a.m. outside a bar in the 230 block of N. Main Street, a Bowling Green police sergeant told CBS affiliate WTOL.

The bar is just minutes away from Bowling Green State University, according to Google Maps.

The victim is still alive as of Sunday morning, but police did not share further details about their condition.

There is no suspect in custody, according to police.

We will continue to follow this story.

