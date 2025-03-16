March Madness begins: Here are the teams coming to Dayton for the First Four

DAYTON — College basketball season is here, with the teams playing in the First Four games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament announced Sunday afternoon.

Alabama State will be playing against St. Francis Tuesday night. The winner of this game will play top overall seed Auburn Tigers on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Local graduate from Wayne High School Juan Cranford Jr. plays for St. Francis.

In a battle of 11 seeds, San Diego St. will face North Carolina on Tuesday night. The winner will go on to face the sixth seed Ole Miss Rebels in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday.

American and Mount St. Mary’s will face off in Dayton on Wednesday in the battle of the 16 seeds. The winner will continue on to face #1 seed Duke in Raleigh, North Carolina Friday.

The Xavier Musketeers will travel up I-75 from Cincinnati to take on the Texas Longhorns in the late game Wednesday night. The winner of the game between the 11 seeds will play against sixth-seeded Illinois in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday.

