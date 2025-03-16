Former fairground staple getting $900,000 renovation

DAYTON — A former Montgomery County Fairgrounds staple is getting a renovation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

OnMain has announced that the Roundhouse will be undergoing a stabilization and exterior renovation project starting this week.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are excited for our community to see work begin on this project,” said Brian Heitkamp, CEO of onMain. “The Roundhouse holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are committed to its preservation. This project is a significant step in onMain’s future and in revitalizing a beloved piece of our past.”

OnMain says they are redeveloping the entire 38-acre site.

The funding, according to onMain, is partially thanks to $900,000 from US Rep. Mike Turner through a federal appropriations bill.

OnMain is working with Ferguson Construction for the Roundhouse renovations. They plan on replacing windows and doors, and repairing the outside facade and painting.

OnMain says they expect the work to be done late summer 2025.

Along with the work on the Roundhouse, onMain is working to improve the site in other ways, which will be seen in late spring or early summer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group