Officers shoot, kill armed suspect who used person as ‘human shield’

RAVENNA, Ohio — Officers shot and killed an armed man Sunday morning who they said used another person as a human shield.

Around 1:30 a.m. Ravenna police were called to reports of a man with a gun sleeping on the floor of an apartment, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

The call came from a person inside the apartment.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the open door and saw a man lying on the floor with a gun in his waistband.

Officers told the man to drop the weapon.

Police said the door between the officers and the man closed as officers continued to give commands from outside.

The man exited the apartment while using another man as a “human shield,” WOIO reported.

The man being used as a human shield was able to break free.

Police said the suspect then pointed the gun at the two officers, prompting both to shoot him.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the shooting, and agents are currently interviewing witnesses.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending further investigation.

