Tree falling on power line sparks fire in Oakwood

OAKWOOD — A tree falling on a power line prompted firefighters to respond to an Oakwood home early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3:00 a.m. crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire on West Hadley Ave in Oakwood.

TRENDING STORIES:

People were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were able to exit safely, according to Chief Alan Hill of Oakwood’s Public Safety Department.

Firefighters from Kettering and Dayton also responded.

No injuries were reported.

An estimate of damages was not available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group