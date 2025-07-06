24-year-old man enrolled in an Ohio high school; Now he entered a plea for federal charges

PERRYSBURG, Wood County — The man investigators claim is a 24-year-old who posed as an Ohio high school student has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, a Venezuelan national, appeared in federal court Monday morning on a video call.

He pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the United States, making or using false writings in documents, and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, according to WTOL-11.

Labrador-Sierra’s case was placed on hold until August 5 so his attorneys had more time to prepare. He remains in custody.

The Department of Justice said in 2019, Labrador-Sierra entered the country legally on a B1/B2 tourist visa but overstayed.

Investigators said the man eventually used a fake identity with a false birthdate to appear younger.

He enrolled in Perrysburg High School under the name “Anthony Labrador,” WTOL-11 reported.

As previously reported by News Center 7, federal investigators said Labrador-Sierra used a fake Ohio driver’s license and provided false information to illegally buy a semiautomatic pistol from a Bass Pro Shop in Rossford in July 2022.

He was arrested on May 23 and waived a preliminary hearing a few days later. At that time, his case was handed over to a federal grand jury.

If Labrador-Sierra is convicted of all of these federal crimes, he would face up to 30 years in prison.

