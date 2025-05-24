24-year-old man enrolled in an Ohio high school allegedly bought gun from Bass Pro Shop

PERRYSBURG, Wood County — A 24-year-old man who allegedly posed as a high school student in Ohio is accused of buying a gun, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra is facing immigration fraud and federal weapons charges after a joint investigation by federal authorities and the Perrysburg Police Department.

Labrador-Sierra is accused of using fake documents to enroll at Perrysburg High School in 2024 and obtain a gun, according to WTOL-11.

He allegedly claimed to be a victim of human trafficking and a homeless immigrant from Venezuela, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

He has since been charged with three federal offenses, including using false documents to represent himself as a U.S. citizen, making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the U.S., according to a federal complaint obtained by WTOL-11.

Federal investigators said Labrador-Sierra illegally purchased a semiautomatic pistol from a Bass Pro Shop in Rossford on July 21, 2022.

WTOL-11 reported that the man used a fake Ohio driver’s license and gave false information about his citizenship and immigration status on the ATF form used to track firearms purchases.

Labrador-Sierra claimed to be a U.S. citizen, which would have allowed him to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer.

WTOL-11 reported that Labrador-Sierra’s legal guardians searched his room and found a fake Michigan driver’s license with a birthdate of March 27, 1999, a Taurus 9mm G3C semiautomatic pistol, three loaded magazines, a Tracfone prepaid cell phone and U.S. currency.

The federal complaint noted that the legal guardians told Perrysburg Police that they destroyed the Michigan driver’s license because they thought it was fake and didn’t want Labrador-Sierra to use it.

“LABRADOR-Sierra later confirmed to investigators that the driver’s license was fake and that he had obtained it online,” a footnote in the complaint read.

The legal guardians gave the gun and ammo to the Perrysburg Police Department.

