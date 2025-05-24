Shooting near Dayton schools injures 1, leads to chase on I-75

DAYTON — One person was hurt in a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to family members of the victim about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

The shooting was reported on Rugby Road, near Cherry Drive, at 2:09 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 911 caller told dispatchers her uncle had been shot.

Dispatch records show one person was transported from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital.

A family member on scene told News Center 7 that medics said the victim is in stable condition.

Less than an hour after the shooting, police began to chase a vehicle on southbound Interstate 75, which ended near State Route 123 in Warren County. Dispatchers confirmed that it was connected to the shooting.

Dispatch records showed that two to three people in the vehicle were detained.

The shooting scene is less than a mile away from Fairview Elementary and Edwin Joel Brown Middle School.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group