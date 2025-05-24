City cancels upcoming events due to staffing changes

MIDDLETOWN, Butler County — The City of Middletown had to cancel all upcoming sponsored events due to staffing changes, according to a social media post.

The city announced Friday that events like the Middletown Farmers Market, Food Truck Fridays, and Arts in the Park have been canceled.

The city is currently working to hire a new Community Projects Coordinator.

“While this is a transitional period for the team, the City is excited about the future,” the post said.

The city said any fees that vendors have paid will be refunded “promptly.”

Vendors who have not received a refund related to canceled events are asked to contact the city at (513) 705-1770.

The Movies in the Park event, showing Inside Out 2, will still take place on June 13 at Sheram Park from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

