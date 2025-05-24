Cheese prank turns into road rage shooting, former Mayo Clinic doctor arrested

JACKSONVILLE — A former Mayo Clinic doctor is facing felony charges after, police say, he fired a gun during a road rage incident against a group of teenagers - all sparked by a piece of thrown cheese, originally reported by our affiliate Action News JAX.

Dr. Bruce Mitchell was arrested May 17 after allegedly chasing after a group of teens in his Range Rover and firing two gunshots into the air, JAX says.

The incident report says the incident started when the teens were stopped in traffic and one of them jokingly tossed a piece of cheese from the backseat, which flew over Mitchell’s car, according to JAX.

The teens continued driving and, deputies say, Mitchell pursued them at a high speed, honking and swerving while brandishing a firearm, JAX reports.

Deputies say Mitchell claimed he believed he had been shot at first, but deputies were not able to find evidence to support that claim and a search of the teens’ vehicle revealed no firearms, JAX says.

Mitchell has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to JAX.

The Mayo Clinic released the following statement about his arrest:

“Dr. Mitchell’s employment with Mayo Clinic ended in late 2009. We’re aware of media reports of current charges against him which are unrelated to his past employment with us.”

Michell worked for the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville for 14 years before returning to Emory University in 2010, JAX says.

