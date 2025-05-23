Ohio State College of Medicine closes DEI office

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University’s College of Medicine is closing their Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the end of the month, originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10 TV in Columbus.

The university released a statement saying the office is set to close May 31, according to WBNS. The university is closing the DEI office in compliance with state law, WBNS says.

“We remain committed to providing the resources our faculty, staff and learners need to be successful in alignment with our values and adhering to legal requirements,” the statement said.

Impacted staff will be given assistance in finding other opportunities at Ohio State, according to WBNS.

The College of Medicine is also losing the vice chair for DEI roles on June 27, WBNS reports.

“We remain committed to ensuring that every member of our community is valued, heard and can thrive,” the statement said. “Our priority is to provide the resources our faculty, staff and learners need to be successful. How we go about that will need to change, but our commitment will not. We will continue to celebrate diverse backgrounds and ideas, and uphold academic freedom, which defines the excellence of American universities.”

Ohio State closed two offices that handle DEI, including the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of Student Life’s Center for Belonging and Social Change in February.

Ohio State has also renamed their Office of Institutional Equity to the Office of Civil Rights Compliance.

