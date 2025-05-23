New Dayton discount store announces grand opening next week

DAYTON — A new discount store is opening next week in Dayton.

Krazy Markdowns is located at 31 W Whipp Road and is having their grand opening May 30th.

According to a press release from the Krazy Markdowns, they will offer daily price drops on wide ranging products including electronics, toys, home goods, clothing and more.

They will have bin sales starting at $12 on Fridays and then drop prices daily, reaching $1 on Wednesdays. The store closes Thursdays for restocking.

They will also offer $5 mystery bags and $50 super mystery boxes. Their premium deals zone will feature discounted high-quality items, according to the release.

