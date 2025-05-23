Enough fentanyl to kill 100K people seized after man rams police cruiser

AKRON — Detectives seized enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people after a man rammed into multiple police cruisers in Akron.

Detectives executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Triplett Boulevard when 33-year-old Lorenzo Leatherwood Jr drove off, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

When detectives tried to stop Leatherwood’s car, police said he intentionally hit multiple cruisers in an attempt to escape.

Once the car was disabled, police said Leatherwood resisted arrest before detectives could take him into custody.

During a search of Leatherwood’s home, detectives found more than 200 grams of fentanyl and a gun, which Leatherwood is prohibited from owning, police said in a release.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly, according to the DEA.

Leatherwood was charged with seven counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting arrest, willfully fleeing, having weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs, and a probation violation.

According to the release, the case will be referred to the Assistant United States Attorney to determine if federal charges are appropriate.

