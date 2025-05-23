Billy Joel cancels all scheduled concerts due to brain disorder, including Ohio performance

CINCINNATI — Billy Joel has canceled all concerts scheduled for 2025 and into 2026 due to health issues.

A post on Joel’s social media said he has been recently diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and it has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, impacting his hearing, vision, and balance.

NPH is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and puts pressure on the brain. It is often treatable and “sometimes even reversible,” but treatment involves surgery, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Joel was scheduled to perform at Paycor Stadium with Rod Stewart on September 20 in Cincinnati, but that concert is now canceled along with the others.

Fans won’t need to take any action to receive their refund. It will be automatically processed back to the original form of payment used.

