Founding member of popular Dayton band feared dead in California plane crash

SAN DIEGO — A founding member of a popular band from Dayton is feared to have died in a plane crash in California early Thursday morning.

Tributes for Daniel Williams, drummer and founding member of the metal band The Devil Wears Prada, have started to come in on social media in the wake of the crash.

The band, which Williams parted ways with in 2016, posted a tribute to their former drummer on social media Thursday afternoon.

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band posted along with a series of photos of Williams and music agent Dave Shapiro.

Williams shared three photos on his Instagram story Wednesday night, one showing a plane with the message “Flying back with @davevelocity.”

The handle @davevelocity belongs to Shapiro, a music agent and co-founder of Sound Talent Group. In a statement obtained by Billboard, the agency confirmed that Shapiro and two other employees died in the crash.

As previously reported, a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in San Diego early Thursday morning, catching about a dozen homes on fire.

San Diego Police have confirmed two people have died and eight people were injured. Police have not released any names of the victims at this time.

The Associated Press reported that Shapiro was listed as the owner of the plane and that he had his pilot’s license.

News Center 7 is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as we learn more.

