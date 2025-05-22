UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Dayton neighborhood identified

DAYTON — An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Wednesday night.

Taysahwn Cobb, 18, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Thursday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on Pinecrest Drive around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one person who had been shot at least once, Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Jeffrey Thomas said on the scene.

Medics took one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed Thursday morning that the person, later identified as Cobb, later died from his injuries.

Another 18-year-old man was arrested for reckless homicide.

Dayton Police have not confirmed the identity of the person arrested, but online jail records show 18-year-old Manuel Perez was arrested Tuesday night and booked on suspicion of reckless homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

