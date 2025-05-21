New 988 License Plate helps spread the word of the ‘lifesaving resource’

OHIO — Ohio Mental Health Leaders have unveiled a new specialty license plate intended to increase awareness about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Leaders from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF), and Governor Mike DeWine unveiled the new license plate on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Every life matters, and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a vital part of Ohio’s effort to ensure that help is available when it’s needed most,” DeWine said. “These specialized license plates are another example of how we are getting the word out about this important, lifesaving resource.”

The 988 Lifeline launched nationwide in July 2022 and provides free and confidential support 24/7 to people experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Ohio has 19 988 Lifeline call centers, which have responded to nearly 538,000 contacts, including calls, texts, and chats, according to a press release.

They now average more than 19,500 contacts each month, and most of those calls are answered in-state by fellow Ohioans with only about 1 percent of calls rolling over to a national backup provider.

“Ohio has become a national leader in the delivery of 988. We know it works, and it’s saving lives,” OhioMHAS Director LeeAnne Cornyn said. “As more Ohioans become familiar with the service, our hope is that reaching out to 988 for a behavioral health crisis will become as natural as calling 911 for other types of emergencies.”

OSPF will receive $25 from the sale of each license plate featuring Ohio’s 988 logo to support suicide prevention initiatives in communities throughout the state.

“The proceeds will go directly back into Ohio communities to provide training and resources to prevent suicide,” OSPF Executive Director Tony Coder said. “With this new license plate, we will continue to spread hope and healing across the state.”

The license plate featuring Ohio’s 988 logo can be purchased at deputy registrar locations and online at BMV.ohio.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group