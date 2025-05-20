1 dead after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A male is dead after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday afternoon, a Springfield Division of Police Lieutenant confirmed to News Center 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police and fire responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of S Lowry Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, authorities found a male who had died on scene.

Police have “a few people detained,” but it is unclear if they are suspects in this shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group