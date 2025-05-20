‘We are not anti-union;’ Hospital network speaks out on nurses’ recent efforts to unionize

DAYTON — A hospital network is speaking out on recent union activity and labor issues.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, nurses employed by Premier Health believe they are being hassled by the company.

“We were threatened with arrest by the hospital,” Emily Wu said.

Last week, some nurses told News Center 7 that they believe one former nurse was fired for trying to organize a union.

Hospital leaders told News Center 7’s Mike Campbell that they prefer not to have more unions.

Although they said they will work with any new certified employee union, and are currently working to negotiate a contract with the CareFlight union.

The leaders believe they are improving employee relations every day and have problems with some of the claims they’ve heard.

“We have not, would not, nor would I condone, permit, or allow us to terminate anyone on the basis of wanting to unionize,” Premier Health Chief Human Resources Officer Stacey Lawson said.

Lawson could not say why the nurse was fired due to confidentiality concerns.

“Let me be really clear with you, we are not anti-union,” Lawson said.

Lawson said 17 hospital systems across the country have recently unionized.

At Miami Valley Hospital, CareFlight nurses and paramedics just voted in a union.

“Now it’s not our preference, we want to work directly with caregivers, we’ve seen a lot of success working directly with caregivers,” Lawson said.

Lawson admitted that the network is aware that some are trying to unionize nurses and patient care technicians (PCTs).

News Center 7 previously obtained video from nurses working to unionize last week.

It shows Miami Valley Hospital police making sure those passing out union information stayed on the sidewalks, didn’t block traffic, or step on hospital property.

However, the hospital leaders claim they are always open to hearing concerns from employees.

“We are an organization that is built on having not only direct two-way conversations but trust, transparency,” Lawson said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, CareFlight nurses have not reached a contract agreement with Premier Health.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

