Police investigating after 2 people found dead in hot tub

FOSTORIA — Police are investigating the deaths of two victims found in a hot tub.

Fostoria Police posted on social media Sunday night that a man and a woman were found deceased in a hot tub.

The hot tub is located inside the residence they were found in, according to the post.

The victims were taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for investigation, according to the post.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

“Several issues may have played a role in this accident,” a spokesperson for the Fostoria Police Department said in the post.

We will continue to update this story.

