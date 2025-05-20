Water rescue response called after reports of car submerged in pond, dispatch says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A water rescue response was called to a Washington Township neighborhood Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is working to learn more and will have the latest on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Authorities received reports that a car was submerged in a pond on Pine Frost Lane around 9:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatch supervisor confirmed that all the people in the car got out.

This incident remains under investigation.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group