Water rescue response called after reports of car submerged in pond, dispatch says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A water rescue response was called to a Washington Township neighborhood Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is working to learn more and will have the latest on News Center 7 at 11:00.
Authorities received reports that a car was submerged in a pond on Pine Frost Lane around 9:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 75-year-old arrested after 69 pounds of suspected cocaine found in car seats
- Ohio teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student, documents alleged
- City IDs 3 family members killed after being hit train in Ohio; Toddler remains hospitalized
The dispatch supervisor confirmed that all the people in the car got out.
This incident remains under investigation.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group