75-year-old arrested after 69 pounds of suspected cocaine found in car seats

TEXAS — A 75-year-old man was arrested after border patrol officers found more than 69 pounds of suspected cocaine inside car seats, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson.
The drug seizure took place on May 9 at the Del Rio International Bridge at the US-Mexico border.
A CBP officer had a Chevrolet Captiva driven by a 75-year-old Mexican national pull aside for secondary inspection, the spokesperson said.
Officers conducted a secondary examination of the car and used a “nonintrusive inspection system.”
While physically inspecting the car, officers found 32 packages with a total of 69.71 pounds of suspected cocaine, the spokesperson said.
The drugs were hidden in a compartment inside the seats.
The spokesperson said the combined estimated street value is approximately $930,766.
CBP seized the suspected drugs and the man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety officers.
