75-year-old arrested after 69 pounds of suspected cocaine found in car seats

TEXAS — A 75-year-old man was arrested after border patrol officers found more than 69 pounds of suspected cocaine inside car seats, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson.

The drug seizure took place on May 9 at the Del Rio International Bridge at the US-Mexico border.

A CBP officer had a Chevrolet Captiva driven by a 75-year-old Mexican national pull aside for secondary inspection, the spokesperson said.

Officers conducted a secondary examination of the car and used a “nonintrusive inspection system.”

While physically inspecting the car, officers found 32 packages with a total of 69.71 pounds of suspected cocaine, the spokesperson said.

The drugs were hidden in a compartment inside the seats.

The spokesperson said the combined estimated street value is approximately $930,766.

CBP seized the suspected drugs and the man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety officers.

