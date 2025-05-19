Wawa awaits approval to take the place of vacant Frisch’s restaurant, active apartment complex

MORAINE — An active apartment complex and a vacant Frisch’s could soon turn to rubble as a new gas station awaits approval to take their place.

The Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission will determine the fate of the former Frisch’s on South Dixie Drive in Moraine at their meeting Tuesday night.

People living in the apartment complex next door have said the vacant restaurant has become an eyesore over the last two years.

A real estate group is hoping to move in, demolish, and build a new Wawa in its place.

