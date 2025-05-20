Pickup truck crashes into tree in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash in Washington Township Monday night.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Wilmington Pike near Briggs Road just before 11 p.m.
News Center 7 crews on scene see one pickup truck on its side up against a tree.
Centerville police officers have blocked off the scene while they investigate the crash.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
