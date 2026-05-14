2 shot in Dayton neighborhood, dispatch says

DAYTON — Two people were shot in Dayton on Wednesday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The shooting was reported in the area of Valley View Drive and W Fairview Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

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The supervisor said W Fairview Avenue and Cherry Drive are currently blocked.

Dayton police are investigating this shooting.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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