2 shot in Dayton neighborhood, dispatch says

DAYTON — Two people were shot in Dayton on Wednesday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The shooting was reported in the area of Valley View Drive and W Fairview Avenue around 6:40 p.m.
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The supervisor said W Fairview Avenue and Cherry Drive are currently blocked.
Dayton police are investigating this shooting.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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