Authorities asking for community help in car theft investigation

MIAMISBURG — Authorities are asking for the community’s help in a car theft investigation.

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Miamisburg police are asking residents in the neighborhood of Aberdeen Lane and Prestwick Bend to check their security cameras for footage of two car theft suspects.

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In a social media post, the department said the incident occurred on May 7 between noon and 1 p.m.

The suspects are a man and a woman. The man had tattoos on his neck and was carrying a backpack, while the woman was very thin and pulling a small suitcase.

“They dumped a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Medlar Elementary and then walked into the neighborhood,” the post read.

Anyone with video of these individuals or any other information can reach out to Detective Sergeant Muncy at 937-847-6612.

The footage can be sent to jeff.muncy@cityofmiamsiburg.com.

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